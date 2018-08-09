Quake Snippets

Free food served to over 1,500 tourists

JAKARTA • More than 1,500 tourists have been served free food and beverages by a food truck operated by Indonesia's Tourism Ministry and the Lombok tourism polytechnic team following Sunday's earthquake.

The food truck was parked at the tourist office of West Nusa Tenggara province, which includes Lombok Island.

Mr Guntur Sakti, head of the Tourism Ministry's crisis centre, told KompasTravel on Tuesday: "The food truck has been in operation since Sunday at the main post. It was provided by the Lombok tourism polytechnic and it is located at the international tourist transfer spot."

The tourists were served snacks and drinks such as instant noodles, cookies, biscuits, coffee, tea and milk from the truck, the sole food vehicle owned by the polytechnic, said Mr Guntur.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Asean nations ready to send aid: Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA • Asean member nations are ready to help Indonesia and send humanitarian aid to Lombok, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said yesterday that the offer of help from Asean was stated in a letter handed to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi via Asean Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi on Monday.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said yesterday that the government has yet to receive the go-ahead from Indonesia to send aid to quake-hit Lombok.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had offered aid and conveyed his condolences to the Indonesian government, she told reporters after attending an event.

BERNAMA