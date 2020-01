JAKARTA (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck south-west of Indonesia's Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday (Jan 7) at a depth of 20.3km, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake was of magnitude 6.4 and at a depth of 13km, adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.