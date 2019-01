SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck south of the city of Raba on Indonesia's central island of Sumbawa on Tuesday (Jan 22), the US Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate tsunami warning or reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 25km about 219km south of Raba in the east of Sumbawa, which forms part of West Nusa Tenggara province.