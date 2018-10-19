Quake-hit Central Sulawesi trying to prevent disease

Disinfectant was sprayed by helicopter yesterday to sterilise an area in Palu, in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province, in the wake of the deadly Sept 28 quake and tsunami. Thousands of victims are feared still buried under the rubble, and efforts are being made to prevent the spread of disease among the survivors. The magnitude-7.7 quake and the tsunami which hit Palu have so far killed more than 2,000 people and displaced over 30,000. On Sunday, the World Bank announced funding of up to US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) for Indonesia after it was rocked by the string of recent disasters.