Putin to visit Singapore for summits

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Singapore next week to attend the summit of Russia and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) and the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will hold talks with Mr Putin next Tuesday, to discuss the status of bilateral relations and prospects for further development. A number of bilateral documents will also be signed following the meeting.

Mr Putin will also meet President Halimah Yacob and, together, they will participate in a cornerstone laying ceremony for a new Russian Cultural Centre and an Orthodox church.

Meanwhile, participants of the Russia-Asean summit next Wednesday will discuss ways of promoting trade, investment and humanitarian cooperation and developing Asean interaction with the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

They will also exchange views on major international and regional issues.

At the EAS, participants will discuss ways of consolidating regional security, countering terrorism and enhancing cooperation in healthcare, high technology and environmental protection.

Mr Putin is slated to hold a number of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders taking part in the EAS.