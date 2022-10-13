Putin to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

BANGKOK - Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Thailand's invitation to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok in November, The Bangkok Post reported, citing an unidentified security official.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry has asked security agencies to make security arrangements for the Nov 18-19 meeting, the newspaper said.

US President Joe Biden will send a representative for the meeting but Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance is still pending confirmation, it said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a text message to reporters that nine Apec member economies have responded positively to the summit invitation, mostly in writing.

He declined to identify the leaders, it said. Thailand is hosting the Apec economic leaders summit in Bangkok as chair for 2022.

