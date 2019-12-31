Put teaching of Jawi on hold: Congress

PETALING JAYA • A meeting to discuss Jawi writing in Malaysia's Chinese and Tamil language schools has passed several resolutions, chief of which was urging the government to put on hold the teaching of a Jawi calligraphy module in these vernacular schools.

The meeting, called the National Jawi Congress, through its spokesman Arun Dorasamy said on Sunday that more focus should be given to strengthening Bahasa Melayu as the country's national language while upholding vernacular schools and mother tongue education.

He added that participants of the congress were of the opinion that Jawi calligraphy should be made an elective learning module for the students, away from the formal syllabus.

"We call on the Education Ministry to defer the implementation so that a roundtable discussion involving all stakeholders can be held," he said, adding that the congress submitted its list of resolutions to the Education Ministry yesterday.

There are more than 1,200 Chinese and 523 Tamil primary schools in Malaysia that use either Mandarin or Tamil as the medium of instruction.

In August, the Education Ministry surprised most people by saying it would include Jawi writing in the Year 4 (Primary 4) syllabus of the vernacular schools, raising concerns over creeping Islamisation.

These vernacular schools are run independently of national schools, and where the students, mainly Malays, are taught Jawi writing as part of Islamic studies.

Khat, as Jawi calligraphy is called in Malaysia, is the writing of the Malay language using Arabic script.

According to the Education Ministry, Jawi calligraphy would be introduced in only three pages of the Year 4 Bahasa Melayu subject.

This caused an uproar in the Chinese community, prompting the ministry to allow parents to decide if their children should be allowed to learn Jawi writing.

Racial tensions rose when Chinese education groups planned a meeting to protest against the government's move. Malay cultural and political groups opposed the meeting, which was to be held last Saturday.

The police obtained a court order to stop that meeting, but allowed the National Jawi Congress to proceed on Sunday.

The organisers of Sunday's congress were Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Jawi Teaching Special Committee (JTSC) and Seni Khat Action Team (Sekat).

Some 500 people, including representatives from vernacular schools' boards of governors and parent-teacher associations (PTAs), attended the meeting.

Among the speakers at the meeting held in a Petaling Jaya hotel were lecturer Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi, activist lawyer Siti Kasim, Dayak Rights Action Force activist Bobby William and a Tamil school PTA chairman K. Thayalan.

"We want to work with the government and find a win-win solution on this issue," said Mr Arun, who is also the Sekat national secretary.

He said the congress was aimed at "deracialising" the teaching of Jawi in vernacular schools.

JTSC coordinator Eddie Heng Hong Chai said the ministry should help students in vernacular schools master Bahasa Melayu by improving the teaching system, because at least 20 per cent of them failed the subject.

"We are not against learning Jawi calligraphy. It should not be compulsory but an option.

"Also, we want to protect the school boards' authority in deciding school policies, as it is unsuitable to leave the decision-making solely to the parents, as many of them are not too interested or aware of the impact," he said.

