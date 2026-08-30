Purr-triotic ‘King Oyen’ turns heads at Malaysia’s National Day rehearsal

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Draped in a national flag-themed shirt, matching traditional headgear and a sleek pair of sunglasses, “King Oyen” proved to be a crowd favourite at the Malaysian National Day rehearsal on Aug 29.

PUTRAJAYA – Thousands gathered at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 29 for Malaysia’s National Day 2026 full rehearsal, but an unexpected four-legged spectator stole the spotlight.

Draped in a national flag-themed shirt, matching traditional headgear and a sleek pair of sunglasses, an orange cat named “King Oyen” proved to be a crowd favourite as spectators began arriving as early as 6.30am.

Despite the loud music and massive turnout, the six-year-old feline sat unfazed beside his owner, Siti Zalifah Abdul Aziz, 53, calmly soaking in the parade.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that King Oyen has joined the Merdeka festivities, following previous appearances in Kuala Lumpur and state-level celebrations in Kuantan.

“He really enjoys it. He’s completely used to large crowds and cameras – in fact, he loves posing for them,” Siti said as the cat looked on. She noted that local pet stores sponsor his custom patriotic outfits each year, ensuring that he sports a fresh look for every celebration.

Building the feline’s calm composure was a gradual process rooted in trust. Siti and her grandmother routinely brought King Oyen along for outdoor activities – including canoeing, dragon boating, cycling and horseback riding – to help him feel secure in dynamic environments.

“Once he felt safe with us, he naturally became comfortable around people,” Siti explained. “Now, he actually loves being in the middle of crowds.”

For Siti, bringing King Oyen along is a unique way to celebrate unity and spread national pride.

“I believe in instilling the national spirit in every way we can,” she added. “I’m just proud that even my ‘baby’ can join in sharing the Merdeka joy.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK