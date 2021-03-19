News analysis

Pulling Myanmar from the brink will be a fraught effort

With little international appetite for force, negotiation is the only way out, say analysts

Indochina Bureau Chief
Protesters in Yangon paying respects yesterday to those killed in the demonstrations against the military coup. Foreign investors are on edge after over 70 people were reportedly killed on Sunday, most of them in Yangon's industrial district of Hlaing Tharyar. The declaration of martial law in the district sparked an exodus of workers, a further blow to the manufacturing sector. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    54 min ago
Molotov cocktails have been spotted on Myanmar streets as the military regime adopts battlefield tactics for use in urban Yangon. With about 200 of their compatriots gunned down over the past month, people resisting the Feb 1 military coup are searching for and sharing information on incendiary devices like pressure cooker bombs and other weapons like slingshots.

In this fog of grief, anger and confusion fuelled by junta-mandated Internet blackouts, "negotiation" has become a dirty word. Protesters are bracing themselves for a lopsided showdown against an institution armed to its teeth. Many people no longer entertain the idea of reinstating the tenuous power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilian politicians before Feb 1. They want the military out.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 19, 2021, with the headline 'Pulling Myanmar from the brink will be a fraught effort'. Subscribe
