A Malaysian woman who was studying at a public university has come under fire for posting photos of herself flying first class on an Emirates flight, sparking debate on who is entitled to benefit from pro-Malay policies and whether the rich are taking advantage of them.

Many netizens said Ms Tasnim Shah, 23, appeared to be from a rich family, with some questioning if she has deprived an underprivileged student of a spot at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).