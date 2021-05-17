Public hospitals in Malaysia running out of ICU beds for virus cases

PETALING JAYA • Government hospitals in Malaysia are running out of intensive care unit (ICU) beds to treat Covid-19 patients as the number of people falling critically ill escalates, said the director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that ICU occupancy rates in hospitals in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Sarawak, Kedah and Perak are over 80 per cent, with some hospitals' ICU beds designated for Covid-19 patients all taken up.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said there are now 1,388 ICU beds in 78 government and teaching hospitals nationwide.

"This is the total available for both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 cases. From this number, we have allocated 850 ICU beds", or about 61 per cent, for Covid-19 patients, he added.

"However, the total number of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients is increased from time to time, when there is a need," Dr Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post last Saturday.

He added that while hospitals can transform normal wards into ICU places, complete with the necessary equipment, it will be a struggle to constantly keep up if the number of critical Covid-19 cases continues to climb.

The health chief also said hospitals are ready to repurpose other areas into ICUs - as part of their preparedness strategy to cope with the surge in cases.

The government had on May 7 reported a 44 per cent increase in admission of critical cases to the ICUs nationwide from two weeks earlier.

At that time, a total of 22 Covid-19 hospitals had recorded ICU bed utilisation rates exceeding 70 per cent, and some reaching over 90 per cent.

As of yesterday, the Health Ministry had reported 3,780 new daily cases, bringing the cumulative total to 470,110.

Selangor recorded the highest number at 1,275, followed by Sarawak (405), Kedah (363) and Kelantan (357).

These areas were followed by Kuala Lumpur (342), Johor (224), Penang (187), Pahang (159), Melaka (122), Perak (115), Sabah (87), Terengganu (58), Labuan and Putrajaya (seven each) and Perlis (two).

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK