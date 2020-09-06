Public anger over swimming photos by Selangor Menteri Besar's wife amid water supply cuts

KLANG VALLEY - An Instagram post allegedly by the wife of Selangor Menteri Besar has been slammed as tone-deaf by other social media users.

Screenshots of the post showed one photograph of a water tanker parked in front of their house with a hose running up the driveway, while another showed her family swimming in their own pool at home, The Rakyat Post reported on Sunday (Sept 6).

The Instagram post, apparently by Datin Seri Masdiana Muhammad, comes as a huge number of residents and businesses in the Klang Valley were suffering from the inconvenience caused by unscheduled water supply cuts.

Water supply was cut in parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur last Thursday after four water-treatment plants were shut down.

Officials said the disruption was caused by pollution from a factory, with the water supply expected to be restored only after four days or more, The Star newspaper reported last Friday.

Selangor and the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur are the most densely populated areas in Malaysia, with about seven million people.

Photos on social media show thousands of people in many areas queueing up to fill up pails and bottles from water tankers. Bottles of water sold in supermarkets flew off the shelves.

Water authority Air Selangor said that water restoration to Klang Valley users began on on Saturday, with full restoration expected only by Wednesday, according to The Rakyat Post.

On Saturday, Malaysian authorities remanded for six days four factory managers who are suspected of involvement in the water pollution.

Media reports say the vehicle-maintenance factory allegedly poured used engine oil into drains that flowed into Sungai Gong, one of the rivers where its water is treated and later piped to homes, industries and offices.

Public anger boiled over after people learnt that the same company was fined RM60,000 (S$19,700) in March for the same offence.