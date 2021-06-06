Asian Insider

Public anger intensifies against embattled Muhyiddin govt

Malaysian PM grapples with grievances over confusing Covid-19 rules and enforcement

A near-empty street in the business district of Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday, two days after Malaysia's latest lockdown began. There is anger, however, among Malaysians over the number of businesses still operating despite tightened restrictions to curb record Covid-19 deaths and infections.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    Jun 6, 2021, 5:00 am SGT
The Malaysian government is reeling from a laundry list of grievances - from confusion over Covid-19 lockdown rules to complaints about meagre aid packages, double standards in enforcing restrictions and deaths in police custody.

There has been a prolonged backlash on social media, and even anti-government protests despite the pandemic, culminating in an online petition that gathered 150,000 signatures in just a day, calling for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's second-in-command, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, to resign.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 06, 2021, with the headline 'Public anger intensifies against embattled Muhyiddin govt'. Subscribe
