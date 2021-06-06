Public anger intensifies against embattled Muhyiddin govt

The Malaysian government is reeling from a laundry list of grievances - from confusion over Covid-19 lockdown rules to complaints about meagre aid packages, double standards in enforcing restrictions and deaths in police custody.

There has been a prolonged backlash on social media, and even anti-government protests despite the pandemic, culminating in an online petition that gathered 150,000 signatures in just a day, calling for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's second-in-command, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, to resign.