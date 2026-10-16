Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Protests spread in Indonesia as anger mounts over forest fires and haze

People (left) gathering outside the Central Kalimantan Governor’s Office on Oct 15 to protest the government’s response to the haze issue, and the budget allocated for disaster management.

Follow our live coverage here.

– Protests have erupted across parts of Indonesia as frustration grows over the government’s handling of widespread forest and land fires, with demonstrators demanding stronger firefighting efforts, tougher action against companies responsible for the blazes and greater protection for affected communities.

The growing public anger comes as Indonesia battles one of its worst forest fire seasons in years, with an El Nino-driven drought leaving vast areas of forest and peatland highly flammable.

The number of respiratory illness cases linked to the fires has surged to 283,270 across seven Indonesian provinces as at Oct 13, more than double the 113,336 recorded as at Sept 9, according to Reuters, citing Health Ministry data.

The haze has also spread across South-east Asia.

In Singapore, the one-hour PM2.5 reading reached 284 micrograms per cubic metre in the western part of the island on Oct 14, entering the National Environment Agency’s “very high” band. Schools in several Malaysian states have been forced to close because of the pollution.

On Oct 15, protesters took to the streets in two towns in Central Kalimantan, on the Indonesian part of Borneo, demanding stronger government action to tackle the fires.

In Pangkalan Bun, representatives from 15 villages and volunteer firefighting groups gathered at a traffic roundabout, delivering speeches calling for the fires to be declared a national disaster and for helicopters to be deployed to water-bomb blazes that ground crews could not reach, local media reported.

The demonstrators, who gathered during a visit by Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, also demanded better healthcare, clean water and air purifiers for affected communities.

Yusuf, a village head, said residents had endured months of fires that disrupted schooling, livelihoods and road access. “People’s livelihoods have been disrupted, schools have been closed, and volunteers are working day and night. We just want to be acknowledged and heard,” he said, according to local news website Detikcom.

Another village head, Alfan, appealed for more government assistance. “We love this country and do not want violence. We just want the state to be there for us,” he said.

In Central Kalimantan’s provincial capital Palangka Raya, students and members of local community groups rallied outside the governor’s office, demanding greater transparency over firefighting funds and tougher action against companies responsible for illegal burning.

Fires not declared as a national disaster

The demonstrations have renewed scrutiny of Jakarta’s decision not to declare the fires a national disaster, despite repeated calls from affected communities for the government to take that step.

Such a declaration could strengthen central government oversight, improve coordination across affected provinces, and give greater urgency to the deployment of firefighting resources and relief for residents.

Cornelis, a representative of a local community group in Central Kalimantan, questioned whether the criteria used to declare sudden disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis should also apply to forest fires, whose health effects can emerge over time.

“The haze may not kill people immediately when forest and land fires occur. But people who breathe it in will develop illnesses,” he said, according to state news agency Antara.

The demonstrations followed protests earlier this month in Sumatra, where students and residents demanded tougher action against the fires.

In Jambi, protesters blocked a road and damaged a gate outside the governor’s office on Oct 8 before police dispersed them with water cannon, local media reported.

Hundreds of students also rallied outside the governor’s office in Riau on Oct 13, demanding action against those responsible for the blazes.

In Palembang, hundreds of students had earlier demonstrated outside the South Sumatra governor’s office on Oct 5, demanding stronger fire-prevention measures, transparency over firefighting spending and action against companies allegedly responsible for the fires.

Local media reported that a protest on Oct 13 turned violent following a confrontation between students and another group outside the provincial police headquarters. Two journalists, two students and a police officer were injured, according to state news agency Antara.

The incident prompted hundreds of journalists, dressed in white, to demonstrate outside the police headquarters on Oct 15, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.

Newly appointed National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Kristomei Sianturi said on Oct 15 that the government would assess whether the fires warranted a national disaster declaration, but stressed that the priority was an effective response.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Kristomei Sianturi stressed that the government was prioritising an effective response to the disaster, rather than focusing on classification. PHOTO: AFP

“We will assess whether the disaster should be classified as national or regional,” he told reporters after his appointment.

“But what matters is the response and how quickly we act. We must not end up with a major disaster declaration but no response. That is what we must work on first.”