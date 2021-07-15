Protesters march in Yangon as US seeks regional action

YANGON • About 100 opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched through the centre of its biggest city of Yangon yesterday, as the United States called on South-east Asian nations to take action to restore democracy and end violence in their neighbour.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, but street protests have become rarer after they were suppressed by the army.

Raising three-finger salutes as a gesture of defiance, the protesters in Yangon chanted "We're not scared of Covid, why should we fear the junta?" and "Revolution must prevail".

Some of them also carried flaming torches during the rally that was led by women and billed as "Yangon's 21st Century Queen Panhtwar's Strike", in a reference to a legendary queen renowned for her spiritual resilience and ability to defend her kingdom.

During a virtual meeting with members of the regional grouping Asean, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged its members to take joint action to help end violence, restore a democratic transition and release those "unjustly detained" in Myanmar, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Mr Blinken also urged Asean, which includes Myanmar, to hold the military accountable on what Asean called a five-point peace consensus, agreed in April this year, with Myanmar's military ruler.

Despite junta leader Min Aung Hlaing's apparent agreement with the Asean peace plan, the military has shown little sign of following through and has touted its own, different plan to restore order and democracy.

Myanmar's security forces have killed more than 900 people since the coup and detained thousands, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group.

