Protesters in Myanmar keep up demands

Protesters in Myanmar, including in its capital Naypyitaw (above), kept up demands yesterday for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule, undaunted by the junta's deployment of armoured vehicles in several parts of the country and more soldiers on the streets.

Ms Suu Kyi, detained since the Feb 1 coup against her elected government, had been expected to face a court yesterday in connection with charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios, but a judge said her remand would last until tomorrow, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.