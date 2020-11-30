Protesters challenge Thai King's military command

BANGKOK • Hundreds of protesters marched on a barracks of Thailand's royal guards unit yesterday, hoisting inflatable rubber ducks high above their heads in a whimsical show of force by a pro-democracy movement calling for curbs to the power of the monarchy.

The yellow toy has been harnessed as a symbol by the protesters, whose leaders have emphasised peaceful tactics despite recent use of water cannon and tear gas by security forces.

But their demands to reform the kingdom's monarchy - once a taboo topic due to a draconian royal defamation law - have sent shock waves through Thailand's political and ruling class.

Yesterday's protest - the latest in a series of near-daily turnouts across Bangkok - was meant to target the 11th Infantry Regiment.

Along with the 1st Infantry Regiment, the two units were placed under King Maha Vajiralongkorn's direct control last year - a move experts saw as a way for the monarch to assert more authority.

"These two regiments have been involved in cracking down on people in the past," said prominent protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak. "They have also played key roles in past coups."

The black-clad protesters wore hair clips with yellow rubber ducks, while those on the front line donned gas masks and helmets - prepared for any potential skirmishes with the authorities.

The entrances, gates and walls of the barracks were covered with coils of barbed wire, while the police in riot gear stood guard outside.

"The things used against us are bought using our taxes, so they are using our money to hurt us," 30-year-old graduate student Farng told Agence France-Presse, declining to provide her full name.

"As taxpayers, the army should be serving us, not the monarchy," she said. "Their duty should be to protect the people."

The military has long positioned itself as a defender of Thailand's enormously wealthy royal family.

In the name of protecting the King, the army has staged more than a dozen coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.

The most recent was in 2014.

Protests which began in July initially demanded the departure of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader, and a new Constitution, but now also seek to curb the powers of the King.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country adhered to the rule of law, but that the right to freedom of speech must keep within it.

"In every case where the law is violated, officials take action with strict adherence to the appropriate legal processes without discrimination," the ministry said.

Mr Prayut has rejected protesters' demands that he quit, along with their accusations that he engineered last year's election to keep power that he first took from an elected government in 2014.

The Royal Palace has made no comment since the protests began, but the King has said that despite their actions, the protesters are loved "all the same".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS