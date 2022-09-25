Protest in Malaysia over possible polls during monsoon season

KUALA LUMPUR - Several dozen people protested in downtown Kuala Lumpur on Saturday against holding the general election during the monsoon season, amid widespread speculation that the polls would be in November.

Many of the protesters held up placards and banners in Bahasa Malaysia that said "Nyawa dulu, baru PRU" (Lives first, then general election), calling on the authorities to prioritise lives rather than national polls.

The gathering in front of Sogo mall was organised by the small Muda party, which is aiming to ally itself with the main opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Several police personnel were on hand to monitor the protest, but did not intervene.

The protest started at about 4pm and ended around 4.45pm.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who was among the speakers during the rally, said everyone should remember the devastation caused by the floods in 2021.

"In times of disaster, it is not the time for politics. If the elections are held during the floods, how can the people be taken care of," he asked.

"It is instead a time to focus and fight for the people on the ground. Ample flood preparations should be made instead of gearing for elections," he added.

Malaysia's 15th general election is not due until mid-September 2023, but a faction within the biggest political party Umno is pushing Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call the polls before the end of 2022, to take advantage of a disunited opposition.

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition won handsomely in Melaka state polls in November 2021 and the Johor state election in March 2022 as the opposition parties are split into at least three separate alliances.

PM Ismail said on Sept 17 that the country is "very close" to holding the next general election and he will soon be meeting top party members - including Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who still faces corruption charges - to set a date for the election.