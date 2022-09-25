Protest in Malaysia over possible polls during monsoon season

KUALA LUMPUR - Several dozen people protested in downtown Kuala Lumpur on Saturday against holding the general election during the monsoon season, amid widespread speculation that the polls would be in November.
Many of the protesters held up placards and banners in Bahasa Malaysia that said "Nyawa dulu, baru PRU" (Lives first, then general election), calling on the authorities to prioritise lives rather than national polls.
The gathering in front of Sogo mall was organised by the small Muda party, which is aiming to ally itself with the main opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition.
Several police personnel were on hand to monitor the protest, but did not intervene.
The protest started at about 4pm and ended around 4.45pm.
Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who was among the speakers during the rally, said everyone should remember the devastation caused by the floods in 2021.
"In times of disaster, it is not the time for politics. If the elections are held during the floods, how can the people be taken care of," he asked.
"It is instead a time to focus and fight for the people on the ground. Ample flood preparations should be made instead of gearing for elections," he added.
Malaysia's 15th general election is not due until mid-September 2023, but a faction within the biggest political party Umno is pushing Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call the polls before the end of 2022, to take advantage of a disunited opposition.
The Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition won handsomely in Melaka state polls in November 2021 and the Johor state election in March 2022 as the opposition parties are split into at least three separate alliances.
PM Ismail said on Sept 17 that the country is "very close" to holding the next general election and he will soon be meeting top party members - including Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who still faces corruption charges - to set a date for the election.
The government is slated to unveil the 2023 budget on Oct 7, with expectations that Parliament will be dissolved soon after that for the general election.
But there is also stiff opposition against holding the polls so close to Malaysia's annual monsoon season between November and February. The monsoon season often leads to floods, inundating villages and cities alike.
At the height of the monsoon season in December 2021, some 60,000 people were forced to shelter in relief centres, with at least 54 deaths recorded.
On Saturday morning, parts of Penang state - including its airport, an industrial area and several villages - were flooded after heavy rainfall. The airport's main arrival hall had ankle-deep water, causing three inbound flights to be diverted to other airports.
Umno's Zahid said last week that holding national polls in November had been carried out by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1999 when he was prime minister.
But Dr Mahathir shot back that Malaysia, like other countries, is experiencing climate change which causes heavy rainfall and extraordinary flooding.
"In the past, it was fine to hold an election at the end of the year. There were floods but it was not extraordinary.
"But if you hold (election) now, maybe the people will die because of floods," he said.
Besides being dangerous, Dr Mahathir said, flooding during the polls could also deny people their right to vote as those affected may find it difficult to make their way to polling stations.
