Protest in KL over multibillion-dollar combat ship scandal

About 100 protesters - many dressed in black to signal their displeasure - gathered in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to condemn a multibillion-dollar scandal involving the delayed delivery of littoral combat ships (LCS).

Braving a light drizzle outside Sogo shopping centre, representatives of various groups condemned the scandal, likening it to the wrongdoing at 1Malaysia Development Berhad, in which US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) was allegedly siphoned from the sovereign fund.

They said Malaysia is increasingly known for its bad governance resulting in the loss of billions of ringgit in public funds.

"Honestly, I'm so tired of it and my money being stolen by these crooks," said Ms Norhafizah Hashim, a 29-year-old accountant.

Also present were members of political party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and the youth wing of the Democratic Action Party.

"This issue shouldn't be seen from a hyper-partisan lens. Whether we're Umno members or Muda, we should be infuriated and demand accountability," Muda president Syed Saddiq told reporters. "If the government has the morals to take action today, regardless of their party leadership involved, that shows courage."

The scandal came to light on Aug 4 when a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed that some RM1.4 billion (S$431 million) in government allocation for the LCS project had been used for other purposes, including cost overruns.

Six LCS were commissioned in 2011, without open tender, to be built by Boustead Naval Shipyard and delivered from 2019.

So far, RM6 billion of the RM9 billion cost has been paid, with little to show for it. Not even the designs for the vessels have been finished.

Directly under fire are Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was defence minister when the contract was awarded in 2011; former premier Najib Razak, whose Finance Ministry at the time readily disbursed funds for the project; and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, a former Umno vice-president who is currently the Defence Minister.

There are growing calls to institute criminal proceedings and set up a royal commission of inquiry.

The opposition is also calling for a special parliamentary sitting on the matter.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has pledged to carry out a public and transparent probe. The Cabinet will also declassify documents related to the contract, including a 2019 forensic report over the contractor's failure to deliver a single ship to date.

Umno is attempting to remove itself and its coalition Barisan Nasional from the spotlight, saying that the problem involves only the shipbuilder's management.

Its deputy president Mohamad Hasan accused the opposition of deliberately playing up the matter to discredit the Umno-led coalition.

Najib said he would stop pointing fingers if former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan answered the question of why no progress was made on the LCS project during Pakatan's 22 months in power.

The police said about 60 people attended the protest and that they had identified 13 who would have their statements recorded.