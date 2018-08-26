Protest by Rohingya on anniversary of crackdown

COX'S BAZAR • Thousands of Rohingya refugees staged protests for "justice" yesterday on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that sparked a mass exodus to camps in Bangladesh.

Many wept as they recalled the brutal killings and rapes inflicted on the Muslim minority last year as 700,000 fled across the border.

The biggest refugee camp in the world is rigidly controlled by the Bangladeshi authorities and the peaceful but charged Rohingya marches and rallies seen there were unprecedented.

"We are Rohingya, we want justice," people chanted in the Kutupalong camp.

In a different part of the camp, thousands of women and children marched behind a huge poster declaring: "365 days of crying. Now I am angry."

Rohingya militants staged attacks on Myanmar police posts on Aug 25 last year, sparking a bloody crackdown in Rakhine state. Yesterday, columns of people marching through the camp waved banners and chanted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great).

Tears flowed as one imam gave a sermon, saying "Please Allah, return to us our homeland. Let us see our parents' graves. We left them back in Myanmar."

The Myanmar authorities have made an agreement with Bangladesh to repatriate refugees but only a handful have gone back.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE