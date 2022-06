BANGKOK/CHANTHABURI • From small mounds of durians stacked by the roadside, to racks of the thorny fruit laid out under tentage for a massive durian buffet along Bangkok's main shopping belt, it is always clear when durian season has arrived in Thailand.

"It takes at least three years to grow durian from seed to fruit. Each harvest season is the result of years of work," said durian farmer Nutchanok Kitchagarn, 33.