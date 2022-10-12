Prospects of Umno pact with PAS dimming just weeks before polls

KUALA LUMPUR - An electoral tie-up between two of Malaysia's biggest Malay parties, Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), is looking increasingly unlikely, potentially splitting the Malay vote in the general election expected to take place in November.

Umno, the longest-ruling party, seems to be closing the door to cooperation with PAS despite an existing pact between them, largely due to the latter's reluctance to sever ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, an electoral rival and a splinter party of Umno.

Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin on Monday said Umno is set to clash with PAS in at least 27 federal seats, after the Islamist party failed to meet certain conditions for an electoral pact to materialise. "We don't have a relationship with PAS so there definitely will be clashes in 27 seats," Datuk Seri Khaled said after an Umno meeting.

PAS is part of a Muafakat Nasional pact with Umno, but this is not a formalised electoral coalition. The party is, however, a member of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition that it co-founded with Bersatu, which is led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

While PN and Umno have been opponents at the state level, they were awkward allies at the national level in the Umno-led government.

The cracks in the relationship widened on Tuesday when caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was forced to dissolve Parliament because of the actions of 12 Cabinet members from PN, who had written to the Malaysian King last week to ask for the election to be delayed.

In a statement, Datuk Seri Ismail said the actions of the ministers - from Bersatu and PAS - caused disharmony in his administration. He also pointed out that Tan Sri Muhyiddin's repeated criticism of his administration was a source of disharmony.

Mr Muhyiddin had declared the Umno-led Barisan Nasional as PN's "main enemy" and previously called for Parliament to be dissolved if Mr Ismail's administration was unable to solve the current economic slump.

PAS on Monday said it will continue with efforts to unite Umno and Bersatu so that all three Malay parties can come to an electoral understanding, despite Umno and Bersatu repeatedly ruling out working with each other.

In recent days, Umno supreme council member Puad Zakarshi and party president Zahid Hamidi have played down prospects of electoral cooperation with PAS, even though talks between both parties took place as recently as late September.

Zahid on Monday said PAS' effort to cooperate in order to prevent clashes between the Malay parties was a "tactical move with ploys". He had previously said that PAS was aware of Umno's conditions for a cooperation, and that there was also a deadline for PAS to decide on its electoral partner.

Malaysia's Parliament was dissolved on Monday, with an election now set to take place in November. With candidate nominations expected later in October, the window for any new electoral pact is fast closing.