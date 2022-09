KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's opposition parties have hit a brick wall in talks to present a united front against the Umno-led coalition in the looming general election, potentially handing a huge advantage to a foe they defeated soundly just four years ago.

Old grudges and distrust appear to have collapsed the "big tent" strategy first mooted by former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and later echoed by Perikatan Nasional (PN).