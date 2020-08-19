Prosecutor in Indonesian graft investigator Novel Baswedan's acid attack trial dies of Covid-19

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Robertino Fedrik Adhar Syaripuddin, a prosecutor who handled the trial over the acid attack against top anti-graft investigator Novel Baswedan, died at Pondok Indah Hospital in South Jakarta on Monday (Aug 17) after succumbing to Covid-19.

The man, who also had diabetes, passed away at the age of 38.

"It is true (that Fedrik has died of Covid-19)," Attorney General ST Burhanuddin confirmed on Monday afternoon.

His body was later buried at Jombang Public Cemetery in Bintaro, South Tangerang, in accordance with Covid-19 protocol.

Fedrik visited his hometown in Baturaja, South Sumatra, in late July before falling ill and receiving treatment in Jakarta.

He stayed in the city for about 10 days with his wife and in-laws, tribunnews.com reported.

The late prosecutor was previously in the spotlight for demanding a short prison term of one year for constables Ronny Bugis and Rahmat Kadir Mahulette, two police officers implicated in the acid attack against Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detective Novel.

The constables were found guilty last month of an acid attack that partially blinded Novel on April 11, 2017.

Novel was at that time leading a KPK probe into a 2.6 trillion rupiah (S$246 million) scam linked to the roll-out of new ID cards.

The investigation resulted in the 2018 conviction of sitting Speaker Setya Novanto, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Based on the multiple charges pressed against the police officers under several articles of the Criminal Code, the constables could have gotten a maximum sentence of 12 years.

But the constables were instead sentenced to 18 months and two years in jail, respectively.