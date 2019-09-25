Proposed new laws spark protests across Indonesia

JAKARTA • Indonesian police fired water cannon and tear gas to break up protests yesterday, as tens of thousands of students gathered in cities nationwide over a range of issues, including a new criminal code that penalises adultery and revised laws on corruption.

President Joko Widodo last Friday ordered a delay in Parliament's vote on the new criminal code, which would replace a Dutch colonial-era set of laws, saying a new Parliament should deliberate on the Bill next month.

The revisions to the code include penalties for sex outside marriage, insulting the President's dignity, a four-year jail term for abortions in the absence of a medical emergency or rape, and a prison term for black magic.

Though the vote was not included in yesterday's plenary session in Parliament, some lawmakers have said they will try to come up with a new draft to bring it to a vote before their current term ends at the end of this month.

Students, many wearing jackets from their alma maters, gathered in cities across the country.

Apart from Jakarta, tens of thousands gathered in the cultural capital Yogyakarta, Makassar on Sulawesi Island, Palembang in South Sumatra and other major cities for the second day of protests.

One banner held by a woman in a photo posted on social media read: "My crotch does not belong to the government".

Thousands gathered at the front and back entrances to Jakarta's Parliament building, demanding to meet Speaker Bambang Soesatyo, who held a news conference inside the building urging calm. He refused to answer questions about whether the vote will be delayed until the new Parliament takes office, repeating that the vote could happen in the current term.

Police then fired water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to clear the crowd.

On the main street through Jakarta, hundreds of others were marching down towards Parliament after protesting in front of the presidential palace, blocking traffic.

"We're going to Parliament to oppose the new law for the anti-corruption agency that is not pro-people but is pro-corrupters," 21-year-old Fuad Wahyudin, a student from an Islamic university in West Java, told Reuters. "The criminal code is the same, it doesn't side with the people," he said.

Though President Joko had ordered a delay in the criminal code, Mr Fuad said he wants to make sure Parliament does not pass the Bill into law until it is changed to reflect demands from protesters.

President Joko told Indonesians this month that he would not compromise in the fight against graft, amid concerns over the officer picked to head the anti-corruption agency, Corruption Eradication Commission or KPK, and proposed changes curbing its right to wiretap suspects without a warrant.

Police also fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Bandung, West Java, who hurled rocks at police officers near a local Parliament building.

Students had stayed in front of Jakarta's Parliament until near midnight on Monday, breaking part of the fence and blocking a toll road.

The mooted changes could affect people such as gay and heterosexual couples who might face jail for having sex outside wedlock, or having an affair. But Islamic groups, including Indonesia's biggest Muslim group Nahdlatul Ulama, say the changes reflect "the character and the personality of the Indonesian people and the nation".

The Australian Embassy in Jakarta has issued a fresh travel advisory in response to the proposals, warning that the legislation could put unmarried foreign tourists in the cross hairs. Millions of tourists visit Bali and other beach destinations in the South-east Asian nation.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE