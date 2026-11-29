Screenshots show a group of Filipinos pleading for rescue, as they were set to be deployed to the front line in Ukraine.

MANILA – The Philippine government has found and is now trying to rescue dozens of Filipinos recruited for alleged military work in Russia who appeared in a now viral video, with several agencies now coordinating efforts to assist them.

The office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, however, declined to disclose their current location, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing operation.

In a message to reporters on Nov 29, presidential press officer Claire Castro said Marcos directed the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to determine the whereabouts and circumstances of the Filipinos.

The DMW has since coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of National Defense, and National Bureau of Investigation to help the men.

“We have already determined their location, but we will not disclose the details or the country involved because the ongoing efforts to assist them are sensitive,” Castro said.

An undated video that went viral on Nov 28 showed a group of Filipinos in soldiers’ uniforms and battle gear pleading for help, saying they were offered jobs as cleaners and construction workers in Russia but ended up being forced to undergo combat training for deployment to Ukraine.

One of the men said there were nearly 30 of them in Russia.

“Our (combat) training has been going on for almost a month now because we were told we would be sent to war,” he said. “We need immediate action from the Philippine government.”

Another man called on the authorities to go after the person responsible for their recruitment.

The accounts of the men in the video could not be independently verified.

Castro disclosed on Nov 29 that five recruiters offering alleged military-related jobs abroad had already been charged before the Department of Justice.

‘There are many of them there’

The wife of one of the men was interviewed by ABS-CBN News.

“The video came from my husband,” Anna, 42, who gave only her first name, told the news network. “He is there in Russia. There are many of them there.”

She said her husband was part of the latest batch sent to Russia, and that the men in the video were from an earlier group who likely had already been deployed to the front line in Ukraine.

She said her husband sent her the video on Nov 26, just before he was supposed to undergo “training”. She had not heard from him since.

Anna said her husband and the other men were offered wages of up to 180,000 Philippine pesos (S$3,600) and a “bonus” of 400,000 Philippine pesos once they reach the front line, where they were supposed to build and clean bunkers, not to fight as soldiers.

The labour advocacy group Migrante International said on Nov 28 that reports of Filipinos being trafficked in Russia had been circulating since January.

“We should be appalled at this new war trafficking scheme,” Migrante spokesman Chat Dimaano said. “Filipinos are being promised safe jobs abroad only to be pressed into a war they did not consent to fight in.

“The Philippine government should be doing everything to rescue Filipinos from certain death in a faraway war zone. Simply releasing advisories and warnings will not address this serious issue.”

In June, 24 Filipino victims of illegal recruitment were able to return home from Russia where they spent nine months in detention after Marcos brought up their case with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In October, Ukrainian military intelligence reported the death of at least three Filipinos serving with Russian forces in Ukraine.

Among them was Malambahe Sabtar Sabanal of Labason, Zamboanga del Norte, with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) saying the 39-year-old was killed in eastern Ukraine in July.

Sabanal was reportedly in Russian military service for only a few weeks when he died. The DIU said he enlisted in June under a one-year contract and received less than two weeks of military training before being deployed to the front line.

Ukrainian military figures show that 128 Filipinos were recruited in the first nine months of 2026, a sharp increase from the small numbers previously identified, according to a Bloomberg report. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK