Prolonged exposure to haze could hurt agriculture, fisheries sectors, says Johor govt

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As at 6pm, five areas in Johor reported unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings, with Tangkak recording the highest at 160.

JOHOR BAHRU – Prolonged exposure to the current haze situation in the state could have an impact on the agriculture sector, farming and fish production, says the state government.

Johor agriculture, agro-based industry and rural development committee chairmansaid that this could affect plant growth and the health of livestock.

“This could also affect the smoothness of production and operations in the field,” he said in a statement here on Oct 19 .

Md Israk stressed that, so far, no reports had been received from those involved in the agriculture and agro-food sectors about the haze impacting their activities or affecting the sector in the state.

He stressed that the state government viewed the haze issue affecting the state seriously, particularly its potential impact on the sector and whether it could cause health issues for farmers, rearers, fishermen and others involved in the sector.

“The state government, via the relevant agencies, will continue to monitor the situation and obtain feedback from operators to ascertain if there are any potential disruptions,” he added.

He also urged those in the sector to keep abreast of the latest Air Pollutant Index (API) readings and adhere to all health advice issued by the authorities.

He urged that all non-essential outdoor activities be reduced, especially in areas where API readings were at unhealthy levels.

“It is important to prioritise the health of workers and operators,” he said, adding that the state government, under Menteri Besar Hafiz Ghazi, was committed to ensuring that the agriculture and agrofood sectors were protected to maintain stable output and food supplies for the people.

As of 6pm, five areas in Johor reported unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings, with Tangkak recording the highest at 160.

This was followed by Pasir Gudang (156), Batu Pahat (154), Larkin (151) and Kota Tinggi (119). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK