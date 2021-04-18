Prolonged closure of Malaysia-S'pore border 'straining family ties'

JOHOR BARU • The Malaysian government needs to put more effort into reopening the border with Singapore as the 13-month-long closure is affecting families.

Malaysia-Singapore Workers Task Force president Dayalan Sreebalan said there was an increase in the number of cases related to depression and family crises, besides the agony of not seeing their loved ones since March 18 last year.

"I'm getting calls about spouses needing legal aid after a husband or wife is found to be having an affair. This has broken up many families. There was also a case of a woman who committed suicide here recently because of a similar incident," he said in an interview.

Many Malaysians working in Singapore were also unable to keep up with the increasing cost of living in areas such as room rental, which has risen from $200 to $800 per month, Mr Dayalan said.

"So if a worker earns $1,500 per month in Singapore, after deducting his room rental and living expenses, he hardly has anything left to send back home," he said, adding that many of the workers chose to remain in Singapore in the hope that the border would reopen soon.

Mr Dayalan said it was time for the government to be honest about whether the border would reopen only next year because this would allow many Malaysians to decide to quit and return home, instead of suffering alone abroad.

Asked why the workers could not just return for a short break using the Periodic Commuting Arrangement to be with their families, Mr Dayalan said Singapore companies were not willing to risk forking out $2,100 for the worker's quarantine.

"They have to pay this upfront during the application. These companies are worried about incurring losses should the Malaysian worker fail to return to Singapore after his break," he added.

Johor's Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim said Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin should look at ways to resolve border issues when he meets his Singaporean counterpart next month.

"It is sad that it has been about a year and even our high commissioner's position in Singapore has yet to be filled.

"I feel only Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad is doing his best to push for the border to be reopened as he knows local sentiments, while Putrajaya is just dragging its feet," he said, adding that many of his constituents were suffering from not being able to see their loved ones for more than a year.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK