Projects put on hold without upsetting relations with China

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's decision to defer mega projects entered into with Chinese state-linked contractors does not seem to have dampened bilateral relations, despite earlier concerns.

"It's a win (for Tun Dr Mahathir) on at least two fronts. First, he successfully cancelled the costly infrastructure projects. Second, Malaysia signed on many more trade items," said Mr Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser at Pacific Research Centre.

Trade deals inked on his recent inaugural trip to China included memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to promote exports of palm oil products and durians to China, and for national carmaker Proton - which is partly owned by China's Geely - to assemble and sell cars in China, moves aimed at bolstering the local economy.

"Palm oil is a key factor in the Malaysian economy. This MOU affects the rural people, who run these plantations, quite significantly," said economics professor Yeah Kim Leng of Sunway University Business School.

Meanwhile, deferring projects like the RM81 billion (S$27 billion) East Coast Rail Line and a petroleum and gas pipeline project costing RM9.4 billion is meant to help the Pakatan Harapan government tackle the RM1 trillion national debt it claims the previous administration racked up.

That the 93-year-old Premier could put these deals on hold without upsetting China speaks volumes about his statesmanship, say observers.

"He knows exactly what are Malaysia's strategic advantages and disadvantages, and was both sharp and blunt in deploying them," Mr Oh said. "He is an extremely shrewd yet straightforward statesman with little to no concern for personal gains, especially at this age."

Still, the critics had their knives out. Dr Mahathir made some diplomatic gaffes, they said, such as implying China was a rich country trying to colonise poorer countries.

Chinese media later reported that Dr Mahathir told President Xi Jinping that China "has historically never colonised Malaysia", and its development is "not a threat" to Malaysia.

Professor Yeah noted that Dr Mahathir's visit has likely eased Chinese investors' fears as moneymakers observe the new Malaysian government's positive response towards Chinese foreign direct investment.

"Investment in Malaysia is about bringing in capital and technology, not workers," Dr Mahathir told a press conference yesterday. "We want our people to be employed."