Probe into alleged violations of safe distancing outside KL court

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian police will call up the organisers of a mass gathering outside the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex on Tuesday during the verdict on former premier Najib Razak's corruption case, following complaints of failure to observe social distancing rules.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mazlan Mansor said they had received a police report from a member of the public on the gathering. "We are investigating the matter and are aware of the public outcry," he told reporters.

He said some 900 people had gathered. Most were from Umno, the party that Najib led for nine years when he was prime minister.

"They... did not comply with our conditions, especially on social distancing. Maybe they were excited in the moment, but they should have known better," said Datuk Mazlan.

"We should be taking care of one another especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said, adding that people must realise that the pandemic threat was not over.

He said the police would be calling the organisers to get their statements on the case.

Netizens took to social media on Tuesday to voice their concern over the lack of social distancing among those who attended the court case.

