Commentary
Proactive policy needed to clean up Myanmar's border developments
Controversial projects in the name of BRI could damage China's reputation in area
On a moonlit night several months ago in Myanmar, I watched punters saunter out of one of the many border casinos in Myawaddy township, hop onto wooden boats, and cross the Moei River in five minutes to reach their waiting cars parked on Thai soil.
No one checked their identity documents.
