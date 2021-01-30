Commentary

Proactive policy needed to clean up Myanmar's border developments

Controversial projects in the name of BRI could damage China's reputation in area

Indochina Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On a moonlit night several months ago in Myanmar, I watched punters saunter out of one of the many border casinos in Myawaddy township, hop onto wooden boats, and cross the Moei River in five minutes to reach their waiting cars parked on Thai soil.

No one checked their identity documents.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2021, with the headline 'Proactive policy needed to clean up Myanmar's border developments'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 