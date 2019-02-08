Former Thai Princess Ubolratana running for PM may violate election law: Pro-army party

BANGKOK (REUTERS, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The leader of a pro-military party in Thailand said on Friday (Feb 8) its rival's nomination of the King's elder sister as its prime ministerial candidate may breach election law.

Mr Paiboon Nititawan, the leader of the People's Reform Party, handed a letter to the Election Commission (EC) calling on it to decide whether to invalidate the nomination of former princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi.

He said the nomination could breach the law that prevents political parties from using the monarchy for campaigning.

Ms Ubolratana relinquished her royal titles in 1972 after marrying an American fellow student, but she is still treated by officials and the Thai public as a member of the royal family.

In an apparent reference to the former princess having relinquished her royal title, Mr Paiboon said the monarchy was not based on title but rather on birth.

The Election Commission is required to endorse or reject all candidates by next Friday (Feb 15).

Thai Raksa Chart Party shocked the country earlier on Friday by submitting Ms Ubolratana's name to the commission as its sole candidate for prime minister.

Related Story Former princess Ubolratana Rajakanya to run for PM: 5 things about the Thai royal

Related Story Entry of former princess into political fray takes Thai politics into uncharted territory

Rumours had spread in recent days that Ms Ubolratana might jump into politics and stand for prime minister in the March 24 election.

Party leader Preechaphol Pongpanit said Ms Ubolratana's nomination adhered to constitutional rules.

"One of the party members proposed her name during an executive meeting," he said. "And she was kind enough to accept our invitation."

Thai Raksa Chart is allied to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who has remained politically active since his ouster in the 2006 coup and often expressed his wish to return home from self-imposed exile.