Private meal with Cebu kingpin offers clues to how Marcos Jr will rule Philippines

CEBU (BLOOMBERG) - Ahead of his landslide election win on Monday (May 9), Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr gave few specifics on how he'd govern the Philippines. But a private dinner he attended soon after entering the race last October may provide clues on his priorities - and to whom he's beholden.

Joined by Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, the president's daughter who would later become his running mate, Mr Marcos Jr sat down with the powerful family that controls most key positions in the tourist hotspot of Cebu, which has more voters than any of the nation's 81 provinces outside the capital.

Sharing laughs over wine, Governor Gwen Garcia - known as the "Iron Woman of Cebu" - came away impressed with the only son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos. For Ms Garcia, 66, endorsing the man known as Bongbong wasn't an easy decision. Her father was an opposition lawyer who stood up against his father's regime before it ended abruptly in 1986. The clan didn't back Mr Marcos Jr, 64, when he ran for vice-president six years ago - a decision that cost him the election.

But this time around Ms Garcia saw Mr Marcos Jr as the candidate most likely to deliver two benefits in particular that were more valuable than settling old scores: More money for infrastructure projects, and greater autonomy from the political class in Manila. And on Monday, Cebu was among the places that helped Mr Marcos Jr win the presidency with the biggest share of the vote since his father won a boycotted election in 1981.

"He will certainly be helping us insofar as tourism infrastructure is concerned," Ms Garcia said in an interview days before the election at her office in Cebu City, when asked what she expected from Mr Marcos Jr. "But I would really be very, very appreciative if we could finally get ahead on federalism," she added. "We would wish for that kind of autonomy."

Mr Marcos Jr's resounding victory shows just how powerful family dynasties like the Garcias remain in a nation with a front-row seat to tensions between the US and China. The former American colony has had a mutual defence treaty with the US since the 1950s and sits on the doorstep to Taiwan, making it a crucial player in any potential conflict with China.

Yet most elections in the Philippines are decided by local fiefdoms with narrow interests. Although runner-up Leni Robredo, 57, drew historic crowds in the final weeks of a campaign focused on fighting corruption, ultimately it proved no match for Mr Marcos Jr's patchwork of alliances with local leaders in the South-east Asian nation of 110 million people.

The question now is how much Mr Marcos Jr will give back to the clans that supported him. While the Philippines is forecast to be among South-east Asia's best-growing economies this year, one of Asia's fastest inflation rates threatens to further hurt households that saw incomes decline with the pandemic. A quarter of the population lives in poverty, and the World Bank warned that number could jump as food prices rise.

Running on a broad slogan of "unity", Mr Marcos Jr has said he'll keep most of President Rodrigo Duterte's economic policies, which for the most part were left to technocrats to design and implement. The Philippines maintained the investment-grade credit rating it won in 2013 even as Mr Duterte announced a "Build! Build! Build!" program that more than doubled infrastructure spending to upwards of US$20 billion (S$28 billion) per year.

The problem for the next administration, however, is finding more revenue to keep the program growing without blowing out the budget, according to Mr Christian de Guzman, senior vice-president of the Sovereign Risk Group at Moody's Investors Service.

"I'm not sure if there's any low-hanging fruit just because of the situation that we find ourselves in," he said. "There is indeed a need to narrow the fiscal deficits and stabilise the debt."

Mr Marcos Jr's attention has been primarily focused on building the political alliances he needed to pull off Monday's victory. After sealing a deal with the Dutertes, who remain the most popular political figures in the Philippines, Mr Marcos Jr also secured endorsements from parties affiliated with other former presidents, including Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Estrada - both of whom faced plunder charges after leaving office.

Mr Marcos Jr can also thank his dad for some help. The elder Marcos appointed the father of Victor Remulla, governor of vote-rich Cavite province south of Manila, back in 1979 - and the family is still loyal to this day.