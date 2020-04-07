Private Malaysian firm makes bid for national carrier's holding company

KUALA LUMPUR • Privately-held Golden Skies Ventures (GSV) has made a US$2.5 billion (S$3.58 billion) offer to fully take over the holding company of ailing state carrier Malaysia Airlines (MAS), with financing from a European bank, its executives told Reuters yesterday.

Malaysian company GSV made the proposal a month ago as airlines around the world were hammered by travel restrictions, following the coronavirus pandemic.

"(We have secured) in excess of US$2.5 billion from the bank. We will take about three to four months to get the long-term financing," chief executive Shahril Lamin told Reuters in a phone interview.

GSV also has a commitment from a Japanese private equity firm to inject immediate funds into the aviation group through an equity deal.

The Edge business weekly had first reported GSV's proposal over the weekend.

GSV declined to name the firms involved and said it was also in talks with other foreign banks and private equity firms for further funding.

GSV has submitted its proposal to Morgan Stanley, the banker hired by the aviation group's sole owner Khazanah Nasional, Malaysia's sovereign fund.

Air France-KLM, Japan Airlines and domestic carriers AirAsia Group and Malindo Air were previously said to have shown interest in MAS.

GSV said it would also assume most of the airline's debt that is being held by the government in outstanding Islamic bonds.

Khazanah and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment.

The proposal includes keeping the government's so-called golden share, which allows it majority voting rights and also maintains the flag carrier status of MAS.

GSV expects it will have ample liquidity to help the carrier to operate comfortably for up to 18 months.

It intends to reinstate MAS as a premium long-haul airline by expanding its flight network and maximising utilisation of its 81-plane fleet.

It also plans to keep other business units such as the budget airline, cargo freighter and maintenance, repair and overhaul unit.

"(It) is still a viable venture, it has inherent strengths. We are saying we won't lay off the 13,000 frontline employees and we are not going to asset-strip the airline," deputy chief executive Ravindran Devagunam said.

The firm aims to achieve positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation within three years of taking over, and targets RM15 billion (S$4.9 billion) in revenue in 2025.

Plans for listings, "or a string of IPOs", are also on the cards in three to five years, it said.

REUTERS