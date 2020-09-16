Priority to go to China, Russia for Covid-19 vaccine supply: Duterte

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to prioritise buying Covid-19 vaccine to be made available by Russia or China, while taking a swipe at pharmaceutical firms of Western nations asking for advance payment for their offers.

Mr Duterte has expressed optimism that the Philippines, which has recorded the region's highest number of coronavirus cases at more than 269,000, would be "back to normal" by December, pinning his hopes on the availability of vaccines.

"We will give preference to Russia and China, provided that their vaccine is as good as any other in the market," he said in a late-night televised address on Monday.

Any vaccine purchase by the Philippines, however, will have to undergo a bidding process, he added.

He singled out China, which he said was unlike other countries seeking "reservation fee" or advance payment.

"The one good thing about China is you do not have to beg, you do not have to plead," he said. "One thing wrong about the Western countries, it's all profit, profit, profit."

Moscow and Manila have agreed to work on clinical trials for Russia's vaccine.

Mr Duterte did not name any pharmaceutical companies seeking advance payment, but he said he warned their representatives in Manila to go home or "I'll kick your ass".

REUTERS