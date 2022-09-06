Prices set to rise after continuous heavy rain in Malaysia hits fruit, veggie output

JOHOR BAHRU - Continuous and heavy rainfall in Malaysia, coupled with a steep increase in production costs, has significantly impacted fruit and vegetable output, and this is likely to cause a spike in prices, local farmers say.

They expect vegetable output from Cameron Highlands in Pahang state, one of Malaysia's key vegetable-growing areas, to drop by 20 per cent to 30 per cent in the coming months.

Cameron Highlands Vegetable Farmers Organisation president Chai Kok Lim said the mountainous region has been seeing frequent rain, and this has affected the growth of vegetables.

"If it rains once or twice a week, it is still okay. But it has been raining almost daily in the afternoon and sometimes in the morning" in the last few weeks, said Datuk Chai.

"Among those that will be impacted are iceberg lettuce, Chinese cabbage and most leafy vegetables," he said.

The erratic temperatures caused by the rain would also destroy the vegetables, he added.

He said the drop in production is expected to cause prices to go up in tandem. "We are constantly monitoring the situation and hope that the rain will only last for another two weeks," he said.

In Johor, Malaysia Federation of Vegetable Farmers Association president Lim Ser Kwee said the country could risk facing a food security problem should the heavy rainfall continue.

"Hot weather does not really impact our production as we can still water the plants in the absence of rain. The biggest problem is the rainy season that is occurring more often these days," he said.

"We have been getting more rain over the past two years and, often, it is heavy and unpredictable," Mr Lim said. "As a result, the production of vegetables has dropped by at least 30 per cent this year, and this has also affected the price of greens in the market."

Among vegetables that have seen price hikes due to the weather are chillies, eggplants, ladies' fingers, tomatoes and long beans.

He hoped that the Malaysian government would provide subsidies to help farmers increase their production. Mr Lim also called for more research to be conducted into ways to tackle problems arising from the unpredictable weather.

He said that while subsidies would help farmers, in the long run the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry should look into conducting research "to help us come up with long-term solutions".

The increase in production costs such as fertiliser and labour has compounded farmers' problems, added Mr Lim.

Johor Fruit Farmer Association chairman Francis Hong Sun Ho said that about 30 per cent of fruit planters nationwide had decided to leave the business after suffering major losses in the past two years.

"The increase in rainfall started about two years ago, when we were also being burdened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a result, many farmers were unable to cope as they had to bear higher costs for lower yields. Some decided to do away with the fruit business for other options, such as producing palm oil. This has further affected fruit production in the country."

Mr Hong said heavy rain has reduced local production of bananas, causing a shortage.

"So, we are now importing more bananas from countries such as Vietnam that are able to produce the fruit at a lower cost," he said.

Johor Nursery Association vice-president Darren Tan said the floral industry was worried about floods in planted areas, adding that the previous inundation that hit Muar in central Johor two years ago affected flower output.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK