Price of instant noodles could go up by 25% in Indonesia

The war on Ukraine could drive up the price of instant noodles by about 25 per cent in Indonesia, home to the world's largest producer of the product.

This is because wheat and other ingredients will get expensive as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia hit food and energy supplies, pushing up prices that had already increased because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ukraine is Indonesia's second-largest source of wheat after Australia, supplying over a quarter of the country's imports of the grain.

Wheat, palm oil and petroleum-based products like polypropylene to make food wrappers comprise as much as 70 per cent of the cost of making a pack of instant noodles, said Mr Harry Su, managing director of financial services firm Samuel Securities.

Food giant Indofood, which manufactures the Indomie range of instant noodles, is the world's biggest producer of the product.

"Instant noodles are the cheapest full meal around for many people so Indofood does have some flexibility to implement higher prices," Mr Su told The Straits Times. "They would have to raise prices by around 25 per cent" to protect their profitability, he added.

This will mean higher prices for overseas consumers too.

Indonesia's exports of instant noodles in 2020 surged 23 per cent to US$271.3 million (S$368 million), based on government data.

But exports fell last year to US$207 million, in part because of shipping hiccups as supply chains creaked back to life following the worst of the pandemic, and as the price of wheat rose 20 per cent after drought dented harvests in Canada and the United States.

Mr Franciscus Wiirang, chairman of the Association of Flour Producers in Indonesia, said that if the non-Ukraine harvests come through this year, wheat prices might be held in check.