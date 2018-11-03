Previous crew of doomed Lion Air plane quizzed

Air crash investigators are looking to the crew manning the doomed Lion Air plane's previous flight to throw up more clues on the crash, even as they continue the delicate work of extracting data from a banged-up black box retrieved from the ocean bed two days ago.

The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has interviewed the crew of Flight JT43 who flew from Bali to Jakarta on Sunday night on a Boeing 737 Max 8 that would crash into the Java Sea barely seven hours later.

Its deputy chief, Mr Haryo Satmiko, told reporters yesterday that the KNKT is also still in the midst of the "cleaning and recovery process" for Flight JT610's flight data recorder. The black box is not in the best of condition, "so we have to handle it carefully", he said.

KNKT said the process is being witnessed by representatives from the US National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) and Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau.

While the flight data recorder was recovered on Thursday, three days after Flight JT610 crashed en route from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang with 189 people on board, the other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, continues to elude divers.

Time is running out as the battery powering the recorder's signal has a limited lifespan following a crash.

"The battery lasts only 30 days, so we have to work faster," said KNKT investigator Ony Suryo Wibowo.

The voice recorder is now the focus of search efforts at the crash site in waters off Karawang regency in West Java.

Reinforcements arrived yesterday in the form of two KNKT investigators and two NTSB investigators, said Mr Haryo. NTSB also provided an additional ping locator.

Police last night said they had identified three more victims.

Mr Chandra Kirana, 29, was identified from his shoe - a white Reebok sneaker with a black strip that matched a CCTV clip of his footwear as he boarded the flight - and Ms Monni, 41, from her tattoo.

The third, Mr Hizkia Jorry Saroinsong, 23, was identified from the fingerprints of his right hand.

Identification has been a slow-going process as only body parts have been recovered so far.

Before yesterday, only one passenger - civil servant Jannatun Cintya Dewi - had been identified.

Lion Air is coming under heightened scrutiny in the aftermath of Indonesia's deadliest aviation incident in two decades.

The low-cost carrier's 11 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft - and the pilots who fly them - will be subjected to a special audit by the Transportation Ministry. The ministry will also speak to Boeing, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said, adding: "We will ask about the plane specifications, avionics functions, and so on."

The special audit is likely to be completed in one to two weeks, and the results submitted to KNKT.

Mr Budi said his ministry will also step up ramp checks - which are done to make sure that flight operations are being conducted safely and in accordance with regulations - for Lion Air planes.

As the search entered its fifth day, President Joko Widodo visited Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok - where a command centre for search and rescue operations had been set up - for a briefing and to offer encouragement.

He expressed his appreciation for the hard work done by those involved, and for the swift recovery of the flight data recorder.

"Use all the capabilities you have. Use all the technology you have. Work fast to find whatever is still missing. And I ask KNKT to work fast as well to find out the cause of the crash so we can determine what steps to take next," he said.

"The safety of passengers must be prioritised and we hope that an accident like this never happens again."