Pressure builds for Malaysian PM's ouster ahead of meeting with King

Malaysia's opposition parties, representing 105 lawmakers, wrote to the King on Monday to say they do not support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, adding weight to assertions the Premier does not command a majority in Parliament after 11 MPs from the country's largest party, Umno, withdrew their support last week.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin had claimed in his audience last Wednesday with Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, that he still had the confidence of the Lower House after Umno retracted its backing.