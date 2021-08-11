Pressure builds for Malaysian PM's ouster ahead of meeting with King

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah (left), meeting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last Wednesday. Tan Sri Muhyiddin said at the meeting that he still had the confidence of the Lower House of Parliament. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Shannon Teoh‍ Malaysia Bureau Chief In Kuala Lumpur 
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Malaysia's opposition parties, representing 105 lawmakers, wrote to the King on Monday to say they do not support Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, adding weight to assertions the Premier does not command a majority in Parliament after 11 MPs from the country's largest party, Umno, withdrew their support last week.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin had claimed in his audience last Wednesday with Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, that he still had the confidence of the Lower House after Umno retracted its backing.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2021, with the headline 'Pressure builds for Malaysian PM's ouster ahead of meeting with King'. Subscribe
