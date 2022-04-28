President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Macron

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to French President Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his election victory on April 26.

In her letter, Madam Halimah extended an invitation to Mr Macron to make a state visit to Singapore to advance bilateral cooperation.

"Singapore and France share a multi-faceted and close partnership across a wide range of sectors, including defence and security, trade and investment, research and development, as well as culture and education.

"As we commemorate the 10th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership this year, I am glad that the bilateral cooperation between our two countries has continued to expand to include areas such as digital economy, cyber, public health and innovation," she wrote.

PM Lee said in his letter that Mr Macron's victory reaffirmed the French people's trust in his leadership and vision for France, amid challenging times.

"The longstanding partnership between Singapore and France is underpinned by our shared interests and outlook, as well as substantive cooperation across many domains.

"The Singapore-France Digital and Green Partnership, concluded in March 2022, paves the way for stronger collaboration in sectors of mutual interest, including smart cities, cyber, financial innovation and agri-food technologies.

"I recall warmly my official visit to France in July 2018 as one of the guests-of-honour at the Bastille Day parade, as well as our last meeting at G-20 Rome in October 2021, and I look forward to continuing working with you to strengthen the partnership between our two countries.

"I wish you good health and success, and look forward to welcoming you to Singapore in the near future."