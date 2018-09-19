President Halimah meets Malaysian King

Singapore's President Halimah Yacob yesterday met Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V for an hour at his palace in Kuala Lumpur, as part of her two-day working visit to the country. President Halimah was accompanied by Singapore's High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon. During her trip, the President will attend a golf tournament between the University of Malaya and the National University of Singapore, in her capacity as the Singapore university's chancellor. She was invited by University of Malaya chancellor Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who is the Sultan of Perak. The annual tournament has been held since 1968, with each university taking turns to host it.