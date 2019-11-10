Pregnant woman, slashed by hubby, drives to hospital to deliver baby

PUTRAJAYA • A pregnant woman drove herself to hospital after being attacked by her husband on Friday.

Putrajaya police chief Rosly Hasan said yesterday police were alerted to the incident that day.

"A doctor at the Putrajaya Hospital contacted us after tending to the 35-year-old woman as she was wheeled into the emergency department," he said.

"We were told she was attacked by her 39-year-old husband, who was armed with a knife at their home." He added that the victim was 37 weeks' pregnant and had slash wounds on her finger, right arm, stomach and back.

"She was then referred to the obstetrics and gynaecology department for further treatment.

"We sent a team to the house and managed to arrest the suspect and seize the weapon used in the attack," he said, adding that the man worked as an audio engineer.

Mr Rosly said the police later received word that the victim was in stable condition and had successfully delivered a baby boy.

"We have remanded the suspect until Nov 15 to help with further investigations. The motive for the attack is being investigated," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK