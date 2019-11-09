Pregnant Putrajaya woman slashed by husband, drives to hospital and delivers baby boy

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A pregnant woman drove herself to hospital after being attacked by her husband on Friday (Nov 8).

Putrajaya OCPD Asst Comm Rosly Hasan said police were alerted to the incident on Friday.

"A doctor at the Putrajaya Hospital contacted us after tending to the 35-year-old woman as she was wheeled into the Emergency Department's yellow zone."

"We were told that she was attacked by her 39-year-old husband, who was armed with a knife at their home in Presint 9 here," he said when contacted on Saturday.

He said the victim suffered slash wounds to her finger, right arm, stomach and back and was 37-weeks pregnant.

"The woman was then referred to the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department for further treatment.

"We sent a team to the house and managed to arrest the suspect and seize the weapon used in the attack," he said, adding that the man worked as a audio engineer.

ACP Rosly said that the police later received word that the victim was in stable condition and had successfully delivered a baby boy.

"We have remanded the suspect until Nov 15 to help with further investigations. The motive of the attack is still being investigated," he said.