Prayut hints at further curbs as Thailand sees 46 new infections

BANGKOK • Thailand confirmed 46 new coronavirus infections yesterday, of which 39 were locally transmitted cases found in 17 different provinces.

The remaining seven cases were imported, Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's Covid-19 taskforce, told a briefing.

There were no reports of new infections among migrant workers linked to the south-west province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand's worst Covid-19 outbreak yet was confirmed over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged all Thais to join forces to overcome the latest outbreak, and hinted at further disease controls.

Addressing the nation in a televised appearance, the Premier said the outbreak in Samut Sakhon - which has so far spawned over 1,000 cases - had been tackled with stringent measures.

Mr Prayut said the virus crisis, which is growing around the world, will further hurt global economic recovery and in turn affect the country's economic revival.

The global situation also meant that Thailand would have to maintain entry restrictions for foreign travellers, to curb the transmission of the deadly disease, he said.

The authorities will keep a close watch on airports and other access points including trains, buses, boats and natural border crossings, Mr Prayut said.

Additional stringent measures might be needed to handle the situation, he said. Planned New Year events may also face extra controls or even cancellations.

Gangs that trafficked migrant workers must be eradicated, regardless of whether state officials were involved, he added.

The Prime Minister also vowed to do his best to deliver vaccines for all Thais.

