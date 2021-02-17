Prayut faces no-confidence vote as more protests loom

BANGKOK • Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is set to face a no-confidence vote this week as opposition lawmakers target his government for its alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 outbreak, amid a renewed push by pro-democracy activists for the Premier's ouster and monarchy reforms.

The opposition began grilling Mr Prayut and nine of his Cabinet members as a four-day debate got under way. This will culminate with a vote likely on Saturday.

While the government is expected to survive the vote like it did a year ago, the debate may determine the future of some of the ministers as parties begin shifting focus to the 2023 general election, according to Dr Punchada Sirivunnabood, an expert in Thai politics and an associate professor at Mahidol University near Bangkok.

"The government has enough lawmakers to be in a safe position, but what's more important is what's being said in Parliament and how they're voted," Dr Punchada said, adding that ministers who receive fewer votes from the ruling coalition will likely be replaced in the coming months.

"Political parties from both sides will use this opportunity to show the work they've done to their support base, and some opposition members will use it to attack the government similar to what's going on in the streets."

Pro-democracy groups have returned to the streets after a short hiatus and vowed to intensify their campaign calling for Mr Prayut's resignation, a rewriting of the Constitution and monarchy reform.

More street rallies are planned this week after some activists clashed with the police during demonstrations organised to protest against the detention of four key leaders last week.

Mr Prayut, a coup leader-turned-premier, said he is "ready to listen and to clarify any issues raised" during the censure debate in Parliament, but appealed to the protesters to desist from mass gatherings.

"Let's leave the process to Parliament. The government will defend its position in the debate," he told reporters on Monday.

"Protests won't be good for the country at this time when we're facing Covid-19 and many issues. We shouldn't create more conflict."

While some opposition lawmakers may want to discuss monarchy reform, the government is likely to stonewall such attempts, which could potentially escalate the protest movement, according to Dr Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the faculty of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University in Thailand.

"The debate is going to show the government's determination to maintain the existing power structure," he said.

Pheu Thai, the nation's largest opposition party, has said it will focus on "the government's mismanagement" and its Covid-19 response, which has caused "damage to the country".

"Under Prayut's government, the economy has collapsed and people are suffering more than during any previous governments," party leader Sompong Amornvivat said in Parliament yesterday.

Some of the ministers facing the debate this week, which kicked off yesterday, include Deputy Premier Prawit Wongsuwan, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Premier and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

