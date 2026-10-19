News analysis
Prabowo’s handling of haze unmasks issues with leadership approach as he marks 2 years in office
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has consolidated political power, launched ambitious welfare programmes and pursued active diplomacy. But a haze crisis affecting Singapore and Malaysia, falling public satisfaction and concerns over economic governance are raising questions about his hands-on leadership.
- Prabowo’s haze response exposed a “politik komando” style, says an analyst, with officials waiting for his approval.
- His popularity has fallen sharply, while critics say his broad coalition weakens checks on power. Analysts also warned he is surrounded by loyalists who hide problems.
- Prabowo pushed big welfare and food plans, but poor delivery, food-poisoning cases and economic worries have raised doubts. MSCI’s downgrade warning and haze crises may hurt Indonesia’s standing.
AI generated
JAKARTA – As smoke from Indonesia’s forest and land fires spread to Singapore and Malaysia, the Indonesian government’s delayed response to offers of firefighting assistance raised a question: Could officials act without President Prabowo Subianto’s approval?
Indonesia initially insisted it could handle the fires, despite offers of help from Singapore and Malaysia. Prabowo welcomed a Malaysian offer of aircraft and firefighters in September, but the assistance had yet to materialise weeks later.On Oct 15, Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said Prabowo had approved foreign assistance and technical discussions were under way.