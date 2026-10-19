Prabowo’s handling of haze unmasks issues with leadership approach as he marks 2 years in office

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has consolidated political power, launched ambitious welfare programmes and pursued active diplomacy. But a haze crisis affecting Singapore and Malaysia, falling public satisfaction and concerns over economic governance are raising questions about his hands-on leadership.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto salutes while singing the National Anthem at the State Palace in Jakarta on June 8.

JAKARTA – As smoke from Indonesia’s forest and land fires spread to Singapore and Malaysia, the Indonesian government’s delayed response to offers of firefighting assistance raised a question: Could officials act without President Prabowo Subianto’s approval?

Indonesia initially insisted it could handle the fires, despite offers of help from Singapore and Malaysia. Prabowo welcomed a Malaysian offer of aircraft and firefighters in September, but the assistance had yet to materialise weeks later.On Oct 15, Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir said Prabowo had approved foreign assistance and technical discussions were under way.