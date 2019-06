Defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's legal challenge to overturn the results of the April 17 election that his camp claims was rigged will be heard on Tuesday.

Indonesia's Constitutional Court yesterday decided to push the hearing back by a day to give legal teams of the election commission and President Joko Widodo more time after Mr Prabowo's lawyers made sweeping revisions to the original suit on Monday.

