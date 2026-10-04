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Prabowo’s direct oversight of peatlands could bolster battle against haze, analysts say

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Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire in Sungai Putri, a fire-affected peatland area in Ketapang regency, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia, on Aug 29.

Firefighters attempting to extinguish a wildfire in Sungai Putri, a fire-affected peatland area in Ketapang regency, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia, on Aug 29.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Arlina Arshad

  • President Prabowo Subianto has established the National Peatland and Mangrove Management Agency (BPGMN) to directly tackle Indonesia’s peatland fires and haze, aiming for stronger authority and cross-ministry coordination.
  • The agency will focus on preventing fires and restoring degraded peatlands, with a need for clear mandates, sufficient funding, and power to regulate company concessions effectively.
  • Experts stress the importance of political will, local community involvement, real-time monitoring, and regional cooperation to ensure successful peatland protection and restoration efforts.

AI generated

JAKARTA – As haze from Indonesia’s fires again reaches Singapore, President Prabowo Subianto is reviving a dedicated agency to tackle a major cause: dried-out peatlands that can burn for weeks once they catch fire and are notoriously difficult to put out.

The thick, toxic smoke from burning peat is a major source of the haze and can cause respiratory illnesses in Indonesia and across the region.

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Indonesia

Haze

Forest fires

Environmental issues

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.