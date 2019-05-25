Prabowo, running mate challenge poll results in court

Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno yesterday filed a petition with Indonesia's Constitutional Court, setting in motion their legal challenge to the election results announced last Tuesday.

The lawsuit follows two days of unrest in Jakarta, where a series of peaceful protests against the vote count, which saw President Joko Widodo defeat the opposition pairing, escalated into riots that led to the deaths of eight people and more than 700 being injured.

The court will hear the case on June 14, with a ruling expected by June 28, said a spokesman.

The decision by the PrabowoSandiaga campaign to take the legal route to challenge the results was a welcome move. Many across the country are hoping that it will help prevent further tensions that threaten to push Jakarta into a state of civil unrest, reminiscent of the 1998 chaos that preceded the fall of the Suharto regime.

The capital returned to a state of calm yesterday morning, albeit with a strong police presence.

Despite rumours of more protests, only a small group of about 100 people showed up at the elections supervisory agency headquarters yesterday and held a peace rally.