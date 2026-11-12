Prabowo hugs Gibran, accepts Indonesian V-P’s resignation with ‘heavy heart’

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (right) met Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov 12, the same day Gibran submitted his resignation.

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Nov 12 that he had accepted Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation as vice-president with a “heavy heart”, following a legal ruling that found shortcomings in his fulfilment of the constitutional requirements for the post.

The two embraced at the end of the statement at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, during which Prabowo praised Gibran’s contributions to his administration and pledged to continue supporting him.

“I respect and support the decision he has made,” Prabowo said, with Gibran standing beside him.

“To me, he has demonstrated an honourable attitude, a strong sense of responsibility and exemplary conduct.”

He acknowledged that education systems overseas differed from Indonesia’s, saying Gibran believed he had completed his education through the proper process.

However, he said an existing legal ruling had identified discrepancies or shortcomings in meeting the constitutional requirements for the vice-presidency, prompting Gibran to resign in the interests of the nation and its people.

Prabowo praised Gibran’s contributions during their two years in office, saying the Vice-President had visited 35 provinces, 149 regencies and cities, and inspected 303 government project sites.

He said Gibran had consulted him repeatedly in the days leading up to his resignation and had shown statesmanship by personally delivering his decision.

“I am confident that he will succeed in the next stages of his career and public service,” Prabowo said, pledging his continued support.

“I told him that I would continue to support him, and I pray that he and his family will always be given strength in facing these difficult times.”

He also urged Indonesians to remain united and warned against any attempts to create unrest or divide the country.

“Justice and prosperity can only be achieved in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, where all elements of society demonstrate magnanimity and a statesmanlike attitude,” he said.

No reason for resignation?

Gibran, the son of former president Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation letter to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the Parliament complex in Jakarta, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure less than halfway through President Prabowo’s five-year term.

The Palace noted that Gibran first submitted his resignation letter to Prabowo, then met the leadership of the MPR to deliver it personally.

MPR Speaker Ahmad Muzani said Gibran handed in the letter during a meeting lasting about 20 minutes and asked for his resignation to be processed immediately. Muzani said no reason was given for the resignation.

Additionally, Coordinating Law Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said he had read a copy of Gibran’s resignation letter, which cited personal reasons and public sentiment.

“The reasons were personal, but he also considered the views emerging among the public. The Vice-President listened carefully to those views and they became part of his reasons for resigning,” he told reporters on Nov 12.

Yusril said Gibran’s decision to step down was legally binding and did not require the MPR’s approval.

“There is no longer any need for the MPR to hold a session to decide whether to approve or reject his resignation,” he said.

He added that the MPR should convene soon to formally declare the vice-presidency vacant and officially request that Prabowo submit two candidates for the post.

Meanwhile, Gibran’s father, former president Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said his family would continue supporting Prabowo’s administration.

Speaking to reporters at his home in Solo, Central Java, Widodo said: “My message to Gibran is that public office is temporary.

“We will continue to support President Prabowo’s administration, especially programmes that serve the interests of the wider public.”

Farewell preparations at office

Gibran’s departure came as lawmakers prepared to discuss an impeachment motion over allegations surrounding his educational qualifications.

The motion was signed by 120 lawmakers from all eight parliamentary factions, signalling broad support across the political spectrum for proceedings against him.

At the Vice-President’s office complex in central Jakarta, food carts selling meatball soup and batagor, a fried fish-dumpling snack, arrived on Nov 12 amid local media reports that Gibran would hold a farewell gathering later that day.

Large loudspeakers were set up near his office, the carpark was cleared and delivery trucks were seen removing boxes from the building.

Under Indonesia’s Constitution, the MPR must elect a new vice-president from two candidates proposed by the president within 60 days of the vacancy.

The replacement would be chosen by the MPR without a nationwide election. The resignation leaves Prabowo facing the task of selecting a new deputy just over two years into his presidential term, with the decision potentially affecting the balance of power within his governing coalition.